Steelers

Steelers notebook: RB Le'Veon Bell makes LeBron James comparison

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell breaks into the clear on the winning drive against the Bengals on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell breaks into the clear on the winning drive against the Bengals on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Steelers linebacker Sean Spence plays against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Sean Spence plays against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 3 hours ago

Le'Veon Bell already famously made an analogy between himself and NBA star Stephen Curry. Now, the Steelers star running back wants to be like LeBron James.

Bell is well within range of winning the Steelers' first rushing title in 71 years, but he is not expected to play Sunday and downplays adding one to his career resume.

"I look at guys like LeBron. He never wins, like, a scoring title, but he's arguably the best player to ever play the game of basketball," Bell said. "So I don't necessarily care about the rushing title or having the most (scrimmage) yards. I just want to make sure I go out there and do what it takes to help our team win ... Super Bowls."

James is a four-time NBA MVP but has won just one league scoring title.

Bell has 1,291 rushing yards, 14 behind the Rams' Todd Gurley and one behind the Chiefs' Kareem Hunt for the NFL lead.

Bell in January told Bleacher Report he's "what Steph Curry is to basketball."

Clowney fined; Williams not

Linebacker Vince Williams was not fined by the NFL as a result of being flagged for "taunting" Houston's DeAndre Hopkins after Hopkins scored Monday. But two Texans players who were penalized for facemasks during the Steelers' 34-6 victory were.

Jadeveon Clowney and Julien Davenport were docked $9,115 each for grabbing the facemasks of Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt, respectively.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

