Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers go quiet on former teammate James Harrison

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
Steelers hlinebacker James Harrison takes the field before the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers hlinebacker James Harrison takes the field before the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 9 hours ago

Wednesday, Maurkice Pouncey said James Harrison has erased his Steelers' legacy, Bud Dupree lashed out at those who labeled Harrison “a victim” and Mike Mitchell said he wouldn't have sold out the way Harrison did.

Thursday, the Steelers were a lot quieter about their former teammate.

Asked about Harrison's release and subsequent signing with the rival New England Patriots, defensive coordinator Keith Butler answered, “I respectfully say this: I don't think it's fair to this team, or fair to James, or fair the organization, so right now I do not want to talk about it and I am not going to address it.”

Be it fatigue from talking about the Steelers' all-time sacks leader, a desire to avoid controversy or an edict from coach Mike Tomlin, Steelers players didn't want to talk on the record about Harrison on Thursday.

The player who took Harrison's place at right outside linebacker this season, rookie T.J. Watt, agreed to be interviewed by a reporter under one condition: “I'm not talking about ‘Deebo.' ”

Other players similarly prefaced remarks to reporters Thursday.

Harrison is expected to meet with Boston-area reporters for the first time Friday after Patriots practice.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.