Steelers go quiet on former teammate James Harrison

Wednesday, Maurkice Pouncey said James Harrison has erased his Steelers' legacy, Bud Dupree lashed out at those who labeled Harrison “a victim” and Mike Mitchell said he wouldn't have sold out the way Harrison did.

Thursday, the Steelers were a lot quieter about their former teammate.

Asked about Harrison's release and subsequent signing with the rival New England Patriots, defensive coordinator Keith Butler answered, “I respectfully say this: I don't think it's fair to this team, or fair to James, or fair the organization, so right now I do not want to talk about it and I am not going to address it.”

Be it fatigue from talking about the Steelers' all-time sacks leader, a desire to avoid controversy or an edict from coach Mike Tomlin, Steelers players didn't want to talk on the record about Harrison on Thursday.

The player who took Harrison's place at right outside linebacker this season, rookie T.J. Watt, agreed to be interviewed by a reporter under one condition: “I'm not talking about ‘Deebo.' ”

Other players similarly prefaced remarks to reporters Thursday.

Harrison is expected to meet with Boston-area reporters for the first time Friday after Patriots practice.

