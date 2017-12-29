Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

James Harrison on leaving Steelers: 'I didn't sign up to sit on the bench'

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison runs through a drill during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots signed the 39-year-old, five-time Pro Bowl linebacker after he was released Saturday by the Pittsburgh Steelers. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Updated 5 minutes ago

James Harrison had his turn Friday to explain his departure from the Steelers, crafting a lengthy statement that he released on his Instragram account.

The 39-year-old linebacker signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, just three days after the Steelers released him. Harrison's swift transition to the defending Super Bowl championship was met with swift and fierce criticism from teammates, notably center Maurkice Pouncey and outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

In his statement, Harrison said he refused to be a "cheerleader" and didn't sign a two-year contract with the team to "sit on the bench." Harrison also indicated he was mislead about his playing time and said he asked to be released by the Steelers on numerous occasions.

At one point, in apparent response to Bud Dupree's assertion that Harrison refused to mentor his younger positional teammates such as Dupree or rookie T.J. Watt, Harrison wrote, "I didn't help Bud or TJ? Ask TJ if I helped him."

Watt was asked by a reporter, both if he read Harrison's post and if Harrison "helped" him. Watt quickly answered, ""I'm not going to talk about him."

Multiple other players likewise declined to publicly react to Harrison's post, although there was no edict from coach Mike Tomlin or any other superior to avoid doing so.

One Steelers player rolled his eyes when asked privately about Harrison's statement, saying it was notable what was listed first and what was listed third when during the final paragraph of Harrison's statement when speaking about why he plays, it read: "I do it for me, I do it for my family, I do it for my team and I do it for the fans."

Below is the full Instagram post.

This will be my only comment.

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

