Steelers

In first comments to Boston media, James Harrison is short both in time and in substance

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison (92) stands between New England Patriots defenders Deatrich Wise, left, and Eric Lee, right, during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots signed Harrison after he was released Saturday by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots host the New York Jets in the final regular season game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Updated 9 hours ago

During his first encounter with the Boston media, James Harrison stood true to form.

According to multiple posts on the social media accounts of those who cover the New England Patriots, Harrison refused to talk about how his final season with the Steelers deteriorated and his highly-anticipated first comments while with his new team lasted only 2 minutes.

According to ESPN, Harrison only would comment on the Patriots' Sunday opponent, the New York Jets. He even declined to speak on how he acquired No. 92 from third-year defensive end Geneo Grissom.

Harrison released a 441-word statement on his verified Intsagram account Friday morning in which he explained how his tenure with the Steelers ended. Harrison said, "This will be my only comment."

Harrison wasn't talking much about Harrison on Friday – but Tom Brady did, albeit likewise without much substance.

"I like him much better in our color jersey, I told him that," Brady said from a podium at the Patriots' facility Friday. "He's excited to be here and hopefully he can help us win. I know it's late in the year but guys who have played in those big games and situations, it always helps…

"Hopefully he can go out and do a great job for us... I know how good a player he is; I've played against him along time. I'm excited."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

