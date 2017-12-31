Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

With 6 sacks Sunday, Steelers set season sack record of 56

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
The Steelers' Tyson Alualu sacks Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Tyson Alualu sacks Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Some mild franchise history within grasp and playing a game that in all likelihood had no bearing on their postseason seeding, the Steelers' passrushers picked their priority.

"We stopped playing the defense a couple times to make some plays to try to get the sack," linebacker Bud Dupree said with a wide smile.

"I feel like that's why we gave up so many yards; we were focused on that sack record."

When Tyson Alualu swung down DeShone Kizer for a seven-yard loss on the fourth play of the fourth quarter Sunday, the Steelers had their 56th sack of the season, passing the 1994 and 2001 teams that had 55 each for the most in a season in team history.

"It means a lot, to go amongst the greats," Dupree said. "You got 'Peezy' (former outside linebacker and current outside linebackers coach Joey Porter) and 'Deebo' (former outside linebacker James Harrison) and (former outside linebacker Lamarr) Woodley and all those guys."

Making his fourth start of the season, Alualu had a pair of sacks in the 28-24 victory against the Cleveland Browns. T.J. Watt, Vince Williams, Sean Davis and L.J. Fort also had sacks of Kizer.

"I just think a lot of the guys are growing and maturing as players and within the scheme that we are employing," coach Mike Tomlin said of the sack record. "I think that comfort and familiarity probably produced the improvements."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

