Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to break Steelers rookie records in win over Browns

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
The Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster returns a kick for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster returns a kick for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 8 hours ago

A native of Southern California who played his college football there, JuJu Smith-Schuster couldn't have played too many games – if ever – in weather as cold as it was Sunday at Heinz Field.

"No, that was 5 degrees?" Smith-Schuster said, when someone referred to the official wind chill at kickoff. "Wow."

On the coldest of days, Smith-Schuster ended his season red hot.

The rookie had a career-high nine receptions for 143 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in the Steelers' 28-24 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

"For me to go out there and get him the ball the way we were able to was a good thing," quarterback Landry Jones said. "He's a rookie, he's a great young player and he did a good job for us today."

Smith-Schuster became the first rookie in Steelers history to have touchdowns both via kickoff return (96 yards in the third quarter) and receiving (20 yards in the second quarter) in the same game. His 265 all-purpose yards (143 receiving, 122 kickoff return) were the second-most by a Steelers rookie, behind just the 273 of Charles Johnson on Dec. 24, 1994 at San Diego.

In addition to the two touchdowns, Smith-Schuster had additional catches of 46 and 34 yards.

But yet Smith-Schuster said the play that will stick out most when looking back at this game was a Jabrill Peppers interception on a Jones pass intended for Smith-Schuster midway through the first quarter.

"It's always one of those things when you feel like you did some good things, and obviously you did some things you wish you could take back," he said. "Early in the game I threw that pick. I did not see the safety coming back into the play and he made a great break on the ball."

Smith-Schuster ended up with 58 catches for 917 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the season. It was a Steelers rookie yardage record and only one rookie has had more receptions (Troy Edwards' 61 in 1999) and just two had more receiving touchdowns.

And Smith-Schuster did it all in just 14 games (he missed Week 12 because of a hamstring injury and Week 14 because of a suspension).

All the while, as the NFL's youngest player, becoming one of the most popular Steelers among fans and on social media.

"I wish everybody had a JuJu in their life," left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said. "He's a very fun person to be around, great personality, works extremely hard, loves football. I have never met a personality like that, and for me, teaching him how to drive and everything, I really fell in love with the kid. He's awesome to be around and I'm very glad we have him on the team." 

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.