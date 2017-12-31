JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to break Steelers rookie records in win over Browns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A native of Southern California who played his college football there, JuJu Smith-Schuster couldn't have played too many games – if ever – in weather as cold as it was Sunday at Heinz Field.

"No, that was 5 degrees?" Smith-Schuster said, when someone referred to the official wind chill at kickoff. "Wow."

On the coldest of days, Smith-Schuster ended his season red hot.

The rookie had a career-high nine receptions for 143 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in the Steelers' 28-24 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has passed Jimmy Orr (1958: 910) for the most receiving yards by a rookie in #SteelersHistory . pic.twitter.com/scJeiIfvmi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2017

"For me to go out there and get him the ball the way we were able to was a good thing," quarterback Landry Jones said. "He's a rookie, he's a great young player and he did a good job for us today."

Smith-Schuster became the first rookie in Steelers history to have touchdowns both via kickoff return (96 yards in the third quarter) and receiving (20 yards in the second quarter) in the same game. His 265 all-purpose yards (143 receiving, 122 kickoff return) were the second-most by a Steelers rookie, behind just the 273 of Charles Johnson on Dec. 24, 1994 at San Diego.

Good god, JuJu Smith-Schuster. What a run. This kid is phenomenal. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/KYXEdGPy1K — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) December 31, 2017

In addition to the two touchdowns, Smith-Schuster had additional catches of 46 and 34 yards.

But yet Smith-Schuster said the play that will stick out most when looking back at this game was a Jabrill Peppers interception on a Jones pass intended for Smith-Schuster midway through the first quarter.

"It's always one of those things when you feel like you did some good things, and obviously you did some things you wish you could take back," he said. "Early in the game I threw that pick. I did not see the safety coming back into the play and he made a great break on the ball."

Browns gonna try to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster as their QB this offseason pic.twitter.com/0lm7LClQrS — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 31, 2017

Smith-Schuster ended up with 58 catches for 917 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the season. It was a Steelers rookie yardage record and only one rookie has had more receptions (Troy Edwards' 61 in 1999) and just two had more receiving touchdowns.

And Smith-Schuster did it all in just 14 games (he missed Week 12 because of a hamstring injury and Week 14 because of a suspension).

All the while, as the NFL's youngest player, becoming one of the most popular Steelers among fans and on social media.

Let it snow.Let it snow.Let it snow. pic.twitter.com/VSXHY40Rn8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2017

"I wish everybody had a JuJu in their life," left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said. "He's a very fun person to be around, great personality, works extremely hard, loves football. I have never met a personality like that, and for me, teaching him how to drive and everything, I really fell in love with the kid. He's awesome to be around and I'm very glad we have him on the team."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.