Steelers

Steelers will play either Jacksonville, Kansas City or Tennessee on Jan. 14 in divisional round

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
Steelers fans stand in the snowfall before a game against the Browns Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers fans stand in the snowfall before a game against the Browns Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger smiles on the sideline during a 28-24 win over the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger smiles on the sideline during a 28-24 win over the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Steelers have three possible opponents for the AFC divisional playoff round, but one of them won't be the Buffalo Bills.

As the No. 6 seed, Buffalo is the only team playing in the wild-card round next weekend that cannot play the Steelers in the divisional round.

The Steelers will host a divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:05 p.m.

The possibilities are the No. 3 seed Jacksonville, No. 4 seed Kansas City or No. 5 seed Tennessee. The Steelers won't know the identity of their opponent until after the 1 p.m. game Jan. 7 between Jacksonville and Buffalo. A Jacksonville win would send the Jaguars to Heinz Field in the divisional round. A Buffalo win would send the Tennessee-Kansas City winner.

The Steelers played all three teams in the regular season. They lost to Jacksonville, 30-9, at Heinz Field on Oct. 8 for their most lopsided defeat of the season. They Steelers won in Kansas City, 19-13, on Oct. 15, and they defeated Tennessee, 40-17, at Heinz Field on Nov. 16.

The Steelers concluded a 13-3 regular season, their best finish since 2004, with a 28-24 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

