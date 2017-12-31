Steelers will play either Jacksonville, Kansas City or Tennessee on Jan. 14 in divisional round
The Steelers have three possible opponents for the AFC divisional playoff round, but one of them won't be the Buffalo Bills.
As the No. 6 seed, Buffalo is the only team playing in the wild-card round next weekend that cannot play the Steelers in the divisional round.
The Steelers will host a divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:05 p.m.
The possibilities are the No. 3 seed Jacksonville, No. 4 seed Kansas City or No. 5 seed Tennessee. The Steelers won't know the identity of their opponent until after the 1 p.m. game Jan. 7 between Jacksonville and Buffalo. A Jacksonville win would send the Jaguars to Heinz Field in the divisional round. A Buffalo win would send the Tennessee-Kansas City winner.
The Steelers played all three teams in the regular season. They lost to Jacksonville, 30-9, at Heinz Field on Oct. 8 for their most lopsided defeat of the season. They Steelers won in Kansas City, 19-13, on Oct. 15, and they defeated Tennessee, 40-17, at Heinz Field on Nov. 16.
The Steelers concluded a 13-3 regular season, their best finish since 2004, with a 28-24 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.
Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.