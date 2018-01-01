Five things we learned from Steelers 28, Browns 24

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster showed his rookie of the year award was deserving.

A few days after winning the “Joe Greene Great Performance Award” as the Steelers top rookie, Smith-Schuster punctuated his regular season with his best game.

Stepping up in the absence of Antonio Brown, Smith-Schuster had nine catches for 143 yards and a touchdown, and it was his 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that put the Steelers ahead for good, 28-21, in the third quarter.

In the three games since his return from a one-game suspension, Smith-Schuster has 21 catches for 332 yards. That enabled Smith-Schuster to set the Steelers' rookie receiving yardage record with 917, beating a record that had stood since 1958.

“I wish everyone had a JuJu in their life,” left tackle Alejandro Villanueva said. “He's a fun person to be around. Great personality, works extremely hard, loves football. I have never met a personality like that. I had to teach him to drive and everything, and I fell in love with the kid. He's awesome to have around. I'm very glad we have him on the team.”

First-round pick T.J. Watt didn't have a shabby end to his rookie season, either. Watt tied for the team lead with eight tackles and had a sack, his seventh of the season, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed. Watt's seven sacks are second most for a Steelers rookie in franchise history.

2. Stevan Ridley looks like a competent backup to Le'Veon Bell.

Nobody can duplicate Bell's patient running style, and Ridley doesn't pretend to try it.

Just two weeks removed from the unemployment line, Ridley has fit in nicely as the replacement for injured backup running back James Conner. With Bell on the bench, Ridley had a game-high 80 yards rushing on 17 carries, a healthy 4.7 average.

Fitzgerald Toussaint complemented Ridley nicely in his most extensive work of the season. He carried five times for 22 yards (4.4 average) and caught two passes for nine yards.

The Steelers gladly will welcome Bell back for the postseason and hope he can make it longer than he did last year when he left early in the AFC championship game with a groin injury. But Ridley provides a nice change of pace if the Steelers need to rely on him over potentially three more games.

3. The second-string quarterback deserves some credit.

Playing behind the same makeshift offensive line that sprung Ridley for 80 yards, backup quarterback Landry Jones completed 23 of 27 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Sure, Jones was sacked three times, but he was taking snaps from a second-string and third-string center, and he didn't have All-Pro guard David DeCastro in the lineup. Consider that in Jones' past two starts, he didn't have the luxury of having Maurkice Pouncey, Bell or Brown on the field either time.

Jones finished the game with a 100.5 passer rating. For comparison sake, Ben Roethlisberger had a 93.4 rating for the season.

Five years into his career, Jones has shown he's capable of running the offense. Coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Todd Haley thought enough of Jones to let him attempt one fewer pass than the Steelers had rushing attempts. And Jones responded with his best game as a pro.

4. The pass rush stepped up without its leader.

Cam Heyward and his team-leading 12 sacks got the day off, yet the Steelers sacked DeShone Kizer six times to set the franchise single-season record with 56 sacks.

Heyward's replacement, veteran free-agent signing Tyson Alualu, was responsible for two of the sacks and he tied for the team lead with eight tackles, four of which went for losses.

The defense also got contributions from Vince Williams, who collected his eighth sack of the season, and two players who brought down the quarterback for the first time. Safety Sean Davis and inside linebacker L.J. Fort, a third-down specialist since Ryan Shazier's injury, got to Kizer once apiece.

As the Steelers have showed at the end of the season, they can get to the quarterback from all levels of the defense, and that's a promising sign heading into the postseason.

5. The offensive line weathered the only significant injury of the game.

B.J. Finney's first start of the season at center was short-lived, as he left in the second quarter with a thigh injury. He did not return, and with All-Pro Maurkice Pouncey on the inactive list, the Steelers had to turn to Chris Hubbard, who had never snapped in a regular-season game.

Some of Hubbard's snaps to Landry Jones in the shotgun found the ground first, but the veteran swingman received high praise from teammates for playing his fourth position of the season.

Did anyone notice that Matt Feiler filled in for All-Pro David DeCastro? It was a quiet day for the line, which typically means a job well done. Jerald Hawkins got some snaps as an extra tight end (a role usually filled by Hubbard).

The only downside is if Finney's injury keeps him out of the playoffs. The Steelers carry an extra lineman on the 53-man roster and that's a good thing because the only offensive lineman on the practice squad is center Kyle Friend.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.