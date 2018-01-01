Steel Mill A.M.: Steelers stats, snap counts and storylines

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sunday's result:

Steelers 28, Browns 24

Three stats to know:

1. The Steelers have won 20 of their past 23 regular-season games; the Browns have lost 49 of their past 53 regular-season games.

2. Steelers games in 2017 were full of “splash” passing plays: The Steelers tied for the NFL lead in passes that gained at least 40 yards (16), and only two teams gave up more 40-plus-yard passing plays this season than the Steelers (13). That's a combined average of almost two long passes per Steelers game.

3. The Steelers' final regular season NFL rankings: Total offense (third), scoring offense (eighth), passing offense (third), rushing offense (20th), total defense (fifth), scoring defense (seventh), passing defense (fifth), rushing defense (10th).

Snap counts to know:

Offense – WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (56 of 59), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (3), TE Jesse James (37), TE Vance McDonald (37), G Matt Feiler (59)

Defense – DL Daniel McCullers (2 of 64), CB Cameron Sutton (3), DL Tyson Alualu (49), DL Javon Hargrave (30), CB Joe Haden (62)

Weekly schedule: Coach Mike Tomlin is largely treating their bye week as a regular schedule, practicing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the normal timeslots.

Next game: Steelers (13-3) vs. TBA; 1:05 p.m. Sunday, January 14. Possible opponents are Jacksonville (10-6), Kansas City (10-6) and Tennessee (9-7)

Three storylines for the week:

1. How do the Steelers stay sharp at this critical time of year? With so many regulars getting last week off, a full week of work demands could be on the agenda.

2. What is Antonio Brown's status? The team MVP has missed the past 2 ½ games because of a calf contusion and hasn't been spotted too much around the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex since. A return to practice this week – even in a limited capacity – would be reassuring.

3. Any of the three possible divisional round opponents is a rematch from the regular season – among them is one a win by blowout and one a loss by blowout. Following along over wild-card weekend could provide plenty of intrigue for the Steelers and their fans.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.