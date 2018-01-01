Report: Cardinals request permission to interview Steelers' Mike Munchak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hours after Bruce Arians retired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals, the organization has asked for permission to interview Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak for the job, the NFL Network reported Monday.

Munchak, 57, just finished his fourth regular season with the Steelers.

It is not known whether the Steelers granted permission.

Before joining the Steelers, Munchak spent three seasons as coach of the Tennessee Titans, compiling a 22-26 record. A 2001 inductee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Munchak has earned praise for his work with the Steelers offensive line.

Arians, a former Steelers offensive coordinator, retired Monday after wrapping up an 8-8 season a day earlier. He compiled a 50-32-1 record, including playoffs, in five seasons and left with the most wins in franchise history.

The past two Cardinals coaches were Steelers assistants. Before Arians, the Cardinals employed Ken Whisenhunt, the final offensive coordinator in Bill Cowher's tenure with the Steelers, for six seasons.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.