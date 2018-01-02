Steelers playoff pep rally Jan. 13 at Stage AE

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pep rally will precede the Steelers playoff game next weekend, the team announced.

The rally will be held Jan. 13 at Stage AE on the North Shore. The AFC Divisional game will kick off on Jan. 14.

Admission is free for the 6 p.m. event. The Steeline Drumline will perform during the rally , which will be attended by former players and other celebrity guests, the team said in a statement.

Special giveaways featuring six Steelers players will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the doors at the rally.

The team has a first-round bye. Their opponent for the Jan. 14 game at Heinz Field won't be known until the conclusion of Sunday's wild-card game between No. 3 seed Jacksonville and No. 6 Buffalo. A Jacksonville win would pit the Jaguars against the Steelers in the AFC Divisional game, while a Buffalo win would bring the winner of the game between No. 4 Kansas City and No. 5 Tennessee to Heinz Field.

We will host a special playoff rally on Saturday, January 13 at Stage AE on the North Shore.MORE INFO: https://t.co/jZNH2LUXwW pic.twitter.com/dqBf26WNRc — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 2, 2018

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.