Steelers

Steelers rematch with Jacksonville would be Roethlisberger's choice for playoff opponent

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger escapes the Jaguars' Roy Miller III in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger escapes the Jaguars' Roy Miller III in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014, at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Steelers have three possible playoff opponents for their divisional round game Jan. 14 at Heinz Field.

“I'll give you guys one guess who you think I want to play,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his weekly 93.7-FM radio segment.

That, of course, would be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who beat the Steelers, 30-9, on Oct. 8 when Roethlisberger threw a career-high five interceptions.

The Steelers also could play the Kansas City Chiefs or Tennessee Titans. No matter the opponent, the playoff game will be a rematch from the regular season. The Steelers defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and the Titans at Heinz Field.

“Any game that we are going to play anybody is going to be a difficult opponent,” Roethlisberger said. “For me, personally, I'd love to prove that five interceptions wasn't me in that game.”

Roethlisberger threw only nine interceptions in the 14 other games he played this season. He did not play in the regular-season finale, a 28-24 win against the Cleveland Browns, but he did lobby coach Mike Tomlin to “get some reps.”

Instead, Roethlisberger sat and watched Landry Jones complete 23 of 27 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. Roethlisberger wasn't concerned that the Steelers had an outside chance to get home-field advantage in the playoffs, which didn't happen when the New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets, 26-6.

“I had confidence in Landry and the guys that were playing that they would go out and get the win,” Roethlisberger said.

By not playing since Christmas Day in Houston, Roethlisberger will have three weeks between games. When the Steelers returned from the regular-season bye week, they fell behind by 14 points in the second half at Indianapolis before rallying for a 20-17 victory on a last-second field goal.

“It's a warranted concern, if you will,” he said. “But it's the postseason. Nothing against Indianapolis and the regular-season game we played. This is the postseason. You've got to be fired up, ready to go. Obviously, we'll be coming in relatively healthy.

“If it takes a while to knock some rust off, hopefully it's just a play or two.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

