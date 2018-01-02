Steelers WR Antonio Brown making progress toward return for playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After missing two games with a lower leg contusion, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is making "progress" in his potential return for the team's divisional-round playoff game Jan. 14.

Coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on Brown on Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

"His progress is going well, his rehab," Tomlin said. "If we were to play a game this week, you could characterize him as questionable."

The previous two weeks, Tomlin was quick to rule out Brown in games against Houston and Cleveland.

Brown posted a video on his social media accounts Monday showing him running on an anti-gravity treadmill. Brown injured his calf in the first half of the Steelers' game Dec. 18 against the New England Patriots.

Brown led the NFL with 1,533 receiving yards despite missing the final two games of the regular season.

The only other injury update provided by Tomlin was for backup offensive lineman B.J. Finney. Starting at center in place of a resting Maurkice Pouncey in the season finale against the Cleveland Browns, Finney injured his ankle and then left the game for good in the first half with a thigh injury.

"If I had to characterize his status for this week, I'd characterize it as questionable," Tomlin said. "I saw him this morning. No way can you count B.J. Finney out."

A few highlights from Tomlin's news conference:

