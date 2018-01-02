Steelers grant Mike Munchak permission to interview with Cardinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that the Steelers have granted permission for offensive line coach Mike Munchak to interview for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job.

The Cardinals sought permission from the Steelers on Monday night, hours after head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement after five seasons in the desert.

With the Steelers on a bye this week, the Cardinals are free to interview Munchak, who has spent the past four seasons coaching the Steelers offensive line.

“A lot of things get done this time of the year, that's one of them,” Tomlin said. “That's for the fruit of the labor. We are not going to be resistant to that. We will be supportive of that.”

Munchak, 57, a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, was 22-26 in three seasons at head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Tomlin said NFL teams have not requested permission to interview any other Steelers assistants.