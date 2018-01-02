Ben Roethlisberger says there's no rift with Steelers coordinator Todd Haley
In the second half of the season, quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner has been stationed on the sidelines instead of the coaching booth upstairs. CBS Sports reported Roethlisberger requested Fichtner on the sidelines as a way to serve as a “buffer” between Roethlisberger and Haley.
Roethlisberger said on his weekly 93.7 FM radio segment the move was done for communication purposes and not because of any perceived issues he has with his offensive coordinator.
“That has nothing to do with the relationship Coach Todd and I have,” Roethlisberger said. “It's more about making it easier for me to communicate with my quarterback coach.”
Asked whether his relationship with Haley is still good, Roethlisberger said, “Yeah, yeah.”
