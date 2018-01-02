Steelers' Todd Haley hurt in fall, expects to return this week
Updated 11 hours ago
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley was injured in a fall Sunday night and was not at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Haley was injured after the Steelers concluded the regular season with a 28-24 win over the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.
“We expect he will return to the office this week to participate in preparations for our upcoming playoff game,” a Steelers spokesman said in a statement.
The Steelers will play a divisional round playoff game at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Heinz Field.
Haley is in his sixth season as Steelers offensive coordinator. He has been linked to head-coaching vacancies around the NFL, but coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday offensive line coach Mike Munchak is the only Steelers assistant teams have requested permission to interview this week.
Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.