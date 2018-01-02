Ex-Steelers guard Alan Faneca among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alan Faneca will have another chance in February to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hines Ward will not.

Faneca, the Steelers former All-Pro guard, was named one of 15 modern-era finalists Tuesday night. Ward, who has the most receptions in franchise history, did not make the cut.

Faneca has made it to the final round in all three years of eligibility. Ward's bid ended in the semifinals for the second year in a row.

Faneca, 41, spent 10 of his 13 career seasons with the Steelers, and he was a six-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

Faneca is one of five offensive linemen to make the final 15, joining Tony Boselli, Kevin Mawae, Steve Hutchinson and Joe Jacoby.

Ward was squeezed out by three wide receivers who made the final cut: Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Isaac Bruce.

Aliquippa native Ty Law, a cornerback for four NFL teams, is a finalist for the second year in a row.

No more than five modern-era finalists can be elected in one year. The 48-member selection committee will meet Feb. 3 in Minneapolis, with the results revealed later that evening.

Star linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher were among the first-time eligible finalists. Other returning finalists are safeties John Lynch and Brian Dawkins, running back Edgerrin James and cornerback Everson Walls.

The seniors committee nominated guard Jerry Kramer and linebacker Robert Brazile. The contributor's nominee is Bobby Beathard, a former general manager and administrator for five franchises. The finalists were announced Tuesday.

Inductions will be in August at the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.