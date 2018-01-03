Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster named special teams player of week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second time this season, the Steelers' rookie of the year has won an NFL weekly honor.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was named the AFC's special teams player of the week on Wednesday morning, three days after he had the Steelers' first kickoff return touchdown in more than seven years. Smith-Schuster became the first rookie in franchise history to have both a kick-return and receiving touchdown in the same game.

Smith-Schuster's 96-yard kick return in the third quarter provided the eventual winning points in the Steelers' regular season-ending 28-24 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Smith-Schuster's 20-yard receiving touchdown came in the second quarter.

Smith-Schuster was the AFC's offensive player of the week following his seven-catch, 193-yard performance in a victory at Detroit on Oct. 29.

The Steelers had nine AFC player of the week honorees this season.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.