Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger believes in importance of experience in playoffs

If having playoff experience at quarterback matters in January, then half of the AFC teams and one-third pf the NFC contenders are in trouble when the NFL postseason begins this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars have quarterbacks who will make their first career postseason starts this weekend — Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Mariota and Blake Bortles, respectively.

In the NFC, Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams will make his first career postseason start this weekend. Next weekend, the honor will go to Case Keenum of the Minnesota Vikings. Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles will make just his second career postseason start.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is one who believes in the importance of postseason experience.

“A lot,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday. “The speed picks up a little bit, the intensity. The stakes are magnified, so being there before helps.”

Roethlisberger was thrust into the postseason as a rookie in 2004 when the Steelers went 15-1 and he set a rookie record by going 13-0 in the regular season. He went 1-1 in the playoffs that year as the Steelers avoided an upset by the New York Jets before losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game at Heinz Field.

“It was all a whirlwind at that time,” Roethlisberger said. “That rookie wall is real. You're hitting it and feeling it. You're ride the wave of the veterans, you're riding the way of emotion and trying to win one more game.”

This year, Roethlisberger is the second-most playoff-tested quarterback on the AFC side with 20 career postseason starts. He trails, of course, Brady, who has started 34 playoff games. Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs has made six postseason starts.

The situation is similar to 2016 with Brady, Roethlisberger and Smith on one side of the experience scale and first-timers Brock Osweiler, Matt Moore and Conner Cook were on the other.

Roethlisberger believes the importance of playoff experience extends to other positions.

“I hope that some of the young guys will benefit by being on a veteran team,” he said. “I consider us a veteran team now. Having guys been there before to talk to, to lead by example, definitely helped me.”