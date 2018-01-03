Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell says painkilling injection in last year's playoffs backfired

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell revealed Wednesday he received a painkilling injection last year prior to the AFC championship game to help alleviate a painful groin injury.

The injection backfired as Bell left the game against the New England Patriots late in the first quarter and returned for one play in the second before departing for good.

After setting single-game franchise rushing records in the first two playoff rounds, Bell was limited to six carries for 20 yards, and the Steelers lost, 36-17, denying them a trip to the Super Bowl.

Bell said the groin had bothered him earlier in the postseason, but that wasn't evident when he rushed for 167 yards against Miami and 170 against Kansas City.

Bell said he received an injection of Toradol, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, before the game in New England.

“I felt great in warm-ups,” he said. “The first play of the game, I got hit and all of the pain came back, and it was over. The Toradol kind of made me feel better than I actually was. I might have hurt it even worse.”

Bell left during the third series, then returned for one snap in the second quarter.

“After I hurt it, there was no going back in. It was over,” he said. “I tried to go back in. I guess they seen me and the way I was running, and it wasn't working.”

The injury required offseason surgery.

Bell has remained relatively healthy this season, although he did tweak his knee during the Steelers' 39-38 win against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 10.

He hasn't played since being pulled early in the fourth quarter with the Steelers comfortably leading the Houston Texans in a 34-6 win. He finished as the NFL's third-leading rusher with 1,291 yards. His 1,946 scrimmage yards ranked second.

Bell isn't concerned with the extra rest he has received.

“I don't think that will affect me because I feel good,” he said. “I'm still practicing. I'm still going out there and running and staying in shape, things like that. Coach Tomlin put us in pads today. Everything felt normal. It felt good.

“The good thing for me is I haven't been tackled. I don't have any soreness. I'm not sore trying to get through practice. I literally feel good, like I'm just starting to reset the season. Last year I was nowhere near feeling how I feel now.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.