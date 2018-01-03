Steelers praise OL coach Mike Munchak, endorse him for Cardinals job

Across the locker room — even outside of his positional jurisdiction — offensive line coach Mike Munchak was praised by Steelers players Wednesday in the wake of news that the Arizona Cardinals are giving Munchak serious consideration to be their next head coach.

“He should definitely get the job. He's the best candidate for it,” center Maurkice Pouncey said. “Guys gravitate to him. He really knows how to coach.”

Said guard Ramon Foster: “He deserves (the job). He should be in on more than just one head coaching job conversation. He's a guy who's changed a lot of us around, and he has a leader's mentality.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the Steelers have granted the Cardinals permission to interview Munchak, who's been with the team for four years after more than three decades as a Hall of Fame player and coach with the Oilers/Titans organization. Munchak, a Penn State alum, went 22-26 as Tennessee's coach from 2011-13.

“He's been there, he's done it, he seen all the ups and downs,” Pouncey said.

“If (Munchak is hired by Arizona), we are all happy for him, happy for his family. He deserves it. He's been the No. 1 reason the O-line is playing so good, I can honestly say that. The techniques he brought in, the mental part, the training he brought to all of us ... We can't thank him enough.”

Three of the Steelers' offensive linemen (Pouncey, guard David DeCastro and tackle Alejandro Villanueva) were named to the Pro Bowl this season, as were three skill-position offensive players who benefit from strong line play: running back Le'Veon Bell, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Antonio Brown.

“Coach Munch is best offensive line coach there is,” Bell said. “Our guys respect him ... There's even been times when he's coming to me and even coaching me up. How a play is supposed to hit or where a play is supposed to go. He's taken my game to the next level, helping me understand exactly why the schemes are blocked the way they are blocked, why guys are blocking the way they are blocking. It helps me as a runner. And pass protection. Lot of times, (Pouncey), couple years ago had to call out who I had to get. Now I kind of know. It's a tribute to him and the offensive line guys working and respecting him.”

