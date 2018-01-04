Steelers look to tighten up rush defense for playoffs

A reporter catching the end of Keith Butler's interview session Thursday wanted to know if the third-year defensive coordinator had been asked yet about the Steelers run defense.

“No, no,” Butler said, laughing. “Everybody has avoided that, including me.”

Butler has reason to refrain from the topic, even if lightheartedly. For all of the Steelers' positives on defense heading into the postseason — the most sacks in franchise history, a healthy Joe Haden back in the secondary — the run defense isn't one of them.

The Steelers concluded the regular season by allowing five of their final six opponents to surpass 100 yards rushing, with two players reaching that number. Down the stretch, Baltimore's Alex Collins had 120 yards rushing, and Houston's Alfred Blue gained 108.

When the divisional round begins for the Steelers on Jan. 14 at Heinz Field, they are guaranteed to face a team with a running game that finished in the top half of the NFL rankings. The Tennessee Titans ranked No. 15, the Kansas City Chiefs were No. 9 and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who put up a season-high 231 rushing yards against the Steelers in Week 5, were No. 1.

“It's huge, especially in playoff games,” inside linebacker Sean Spence said about stopping the run. “A lot of teams like to lean on the run and play good defense. You want to make a team one-dimensional by stopping the run.”

Kansas City's Kareem Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 yards rushing. Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette was eighth with 1,040. Tennessee used the tandem of Derrick Henry (744 yards) and DeMarco Murray (659), although Murray is out this weekend with a knee injury.

Jacksonville is the only potential divisional-round opponent the Steelers couldn't contain in the regular season. Fournette gained 181 yards on 28 carries, his final attempt going 90 yards for a touchdown in a 30-9 win at Heinz Field.

“We've got to continue to tackle and not guess,” defensive captain Cameron Heyward said. “There were three plays we got beat on in that game. We need to clean that up. We can't guess in any of those gaps because (Fournette is) going to make you pay in any situation. Just stay in the game with our execution, continue to focus in on it and it has to be done over a 60-minute game.”

The Steelers fared much better in the regular season against the Chiefs and Titans. In the Week 6, they held the Chiefs to 28 yards rushing on 15 carries. In Week 11, they limited the Titans to 52 yards on 21 attempts.

Over a six-game stretch that began in Kansas City, the Steelers held opponents to an average of 62.2 rushing yards, improving from No. 28 to No. 6 in the rankings.

Starting in Week 13, however, the Steelers allowed 637 rushing yards in their final five games or 127.4 per game. They finished No. 10 for the season.

Collins had three runs of at least 17 yards as the Ravens had 152 yards rushing on Dec. 10. On Christmas Day, Blue ripped off a 48-yarder as the Texans amassed 176 yards on the ground.

“It was a matter of guys not being in the right fit,” Spence said. “It wasn't like they lined up and beat us schematically. Every long run we gave up this year was because we fit wrong.”

That drop-off, which began Dec. 4 in Cincinnati, coincided with the spinal cord injury to Pro Bowl middle linebacker Ryan Shazier. Spence, out of work for nine weeks before he was re-signed by the Steelers, has filled Shazier's spot on most running downs.

“When you lose a person like that who is a big playmaker, you have to change it up and build chemistry with the guys who have come in,” defensive end Stephon Tuitt said. “I think we're going to get back into the rhythm and do what we've been able to do.”

Butler said the regression by the run defense was a collective effort that can be attributed to missed assignments and blown gap coverages.

“If they do their job and get where they are supposed to get and be where they are supposed to be when they are supposed to be there, then we'll play good run defense,” he said.

“That's the whole thing about playing run defense. You've got to be able to depend on each other in that gap you're supposed to be in when they are running the football.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.