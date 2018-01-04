Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Todd Haley lauds line coach Mike Munchak

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 7:07 p.m.
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley walks the sideline during the wild-card round game against the Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is shown on the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Haley has spent six seasons with the Steelers, the past four working alongside offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who will interview for the vacant head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

“What he's meant to us is priceless,” Haley said. “In my opinion, he's the best offensive line coach in the NFL. I've been a lot of places and no disrespect to any of the others, but he's special. One of those reasons is he's able to see the big picture. He's not solely focused on his group and worrying about them, although he obviously worries about them and coaches the heck out of them.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

