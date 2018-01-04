Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Todd Haley: Incident on New Year's Eve is a 'non-issue'

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley called an incident that involved his wife on New Year's Eve at a North Shore bar a “non-issue” and said the situation “was not of my doing.”

Haley meets with the media every Thursday during the season, and he opened his interview session with a statement regarding the matter that occurred at Tequila Cowboys and resulted in a police investigation.

The Steelers acknowledged that Haley was injured in a fall on New Year's Eve, but did not provide specifics, and Haley did not address the nature of his injuries Thursday.

Haley was not at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday, but was back at work the past two days and walking with a minor limp.

“A few nights ago, unfortunately, I was in a situation,” Haley said. “The situation, though not of my doing, has been made clear to me by the Steelers that it is a non-issue to both the team and the Steelers organization.

“My sole focus is on preparing for next week's playoff game, so it won't be addressed further.”

When a reporter asked Haley if he was shoved to the ground, he responded, “As I said, that's as far as I'll address it.”

Another reporter asked Haley if he was walking around without difficulty.

“Football stuff,” Haley said.

According to a statement from a police spokesperson, officers were summoned to Tequila Cowboy because of a “minor scuffle” involving Haley's wife, Christine. Police said Haley was not involved nor injured, and the Haleys were escorted out of the establishment.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

