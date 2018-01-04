Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Ryan Shazier's father: 'I Shalieve' he could play football again

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 6:42 p.m.

Ryan Shazier's father is keeping his son's progress from a spinal cord injury private, but he thinks a return to football is possible.

“Yes, yes, I do,” Vernon Shazier told WPXI-TV in an exclusive interview. “I Shalieve. I Shalieve.”

Shalieve is the inspirational social-media hashtag that the Shazier family has used since Ryan's injury Dec. 4 in Cincinnati, when he was carted off the field at Paul Brown Stadium without any feeling in his lower extremeties.

In the interview with Vernon Shazier, WPXI reported that Ryan has regained movement in his legs. Vernon Shazier did not give specifics while on camera.

“He's much better,” Vernon Shazier said. “We've agreed to keep his progress private until he's ready to share where he is at.”

Ryan remained in a Cincinnati hospital before being transported to a UPMC facility where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery a few days after his injury. He has attended Steelers games against New England and Cleveland, watching both from a private suite. He also has visited the Steelers' practice facility at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex at least once for a team meeting.

“He's making progress daily,” Vernon Shazier said. “He's a long way from where he was on that Monday night when he was laying on the field.”

Vernon Shazier, a pastor and team chaplain for the Miami Dolphins, was in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. when Ryan was injured. He shared the conversation he had with his son that fateful night.

“He said, ‘Daddy, pray for me. I can't feel my legs,' ” Vernon said.

Vernon, though, said the best is yet to come for his son.

“I believe when the smoke clears and all of this is over,” he said, “I think God will get glory out of it.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Referee Walt Anderson checks on Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier after he was injured during the first quarter against the Bengals Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Referee Walt Anderson checks on Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier after he was injured during the first quarter against the Bengals Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
