Steelers

Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster goes undercover as reporter

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
YouTube
Steelers rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster photographs Pirates batting practice Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at PNC Park. Steelers rookies attended the Pirates game against the Diamondbacks.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 22 minutes ago

That crazy JuJu.

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went undercover as a television reporter and hit the streets for his latest installment on YouTube.

He identified himself as "John Smith" and tackled fake news by asking people about the player's crushing hit on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Here's the full version:

A shorter version can be seen on Smith-Schuster's Twitter page here:

The latest video is part of a series of Smith-Schuster's off day explorations around Pittsburgh.

Here's his attempt at ice staking at PPG Place:

And here's him cooking at Primant Brothers:

He even hitchhiked around the Strip District:

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

