JuJu Smith-Schuster, T.J. Watt part of long string of strong Steelers rookies

Members of the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America had quite the decision to make late last month.

Balloting for the Joe Greene Great Performance Award was underway. Just like in 2008, there was no clear-cut player who stood out as the obvious choice for Steelers rookie of the year.

In 2008, that was because there were virtually no quality choices.

In recent years, there's been too many.

In the not-too-distant past, it was rare for a Steelers rookie to make a significant impact. Troy Polamalu, for example, did not start his first season (2003). Patrick Bailey, an undrafted free agent special teamer for 12 games in 2008, was recognized as rookie of the year because, quite frankly, there were no other viable candidates.

Increasingly, though, rookies are playing featured roles. Through a combination of strong drafts, roster opportunity and a coaching staff more willing to trust first-year players, rookies are consistently making star turns for the Steelers at a rate not seen in a while.

“That's a credit to the culture,” said guard David DeCastro, a 2012 first-round pick who was a starter from his first training camp.

“There's a reason why they're successful every year. It's tough in the National Football League. Our margin of error is so mall. Obviously, this front office knows pretty well what they're doing.”

This season, Steelers' first-round pick T.J. Watt is in the mix for league-wide defensive rookie of the year consideration, but he didn't win the team's rookie of the year award. That's because wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the second-rounder, was so good.

Last season, three rookies started on defense, and each made a case to be the Steelers' best rookie. It was second-round pick Sean Davis who edged first-rounder Artie Burns, with third-round defensive lineman Javon Hargrave also a candidate.

In 2015, first-round pick Bud Dupree was starting by the end of the season. The year prior, four rookie draft picks started at least one game. Ryan Shazier and Stephon Tuitt were worthy rookie of the year winners, but Martavis Bryant deservedly won the award. In 2013, five rookie draft picks started at least one game and three earned permanent starting roles that season.

“The coaches, they offer the challenge for the young guys of getting to play. They've got to prove it, though,” Burns said.

“That's their big thing: If a guy can come in and show that he's talented and wants the job, they don't have a problem giving it to them. But there's got to be that trust factor there.”

This season, Watt took first-team reps at right outside linebacker during the first workout of training camp. Smith-Schuster, though, had to work his way up the depth chart and navigate repeated camp injuries to earn a featured role.

“You have a chance,” Smith-Schuster said. “You'll get the opportunity, and you just go to make the best out of it. I mean, just seeing the past history with Artie Burns and guys who came in like Sean Davis, them making an impact is huge. You can see (the organization's word) is true just based off of facts.”

In Watt's case, his immediate first-team designation was in part the result of the Steelers' desire to limit wear and tear on the 39-year-old James Harrison. It's also fair to say Harrison's lack of playing time and eventual release was because the Steelers discovered they could lean on Watt.

“You have guys who have been here however many years, and you want to prove your spot,” Watt said. “I never wanted anything handed to me, either. I'm just real glad I was able to come in and earn a spot. It's way better to earn a spot than be handed a spot.”

Over the past four drafts, the Steelers re-shaped more than half of their defense, getting seven new starters. Of that group, Shazier is the oldest at 25, though his spinal injury has left his future unclear. Adding in top slot corner Mike Hilton, a first-year player who has started four games, the Steelers have seven key defenders who are 24 or younger.

“I think that's what's going to make this defense so great for so many years,” Watt said. “I think it's going to be a scary defense for years to come.”

The NFL's salary and salary-cap structure dictates high-level players are due a hefty raise via a contract extension by their fifth season. That means contributions from younger players are invaluable.

It has been some time since the Steelers completely whiffed on a first-round pick, and they have had more hits than misses in Round 2. Acquiring rookie talent that can contribute immediately — and allowing them to do so — is a big part of why the Steelers' “bottoming out” was merely at 8-8 (in 2012 and 2013).

“Just seeing all these guys and this young talent developing and playing early, you've got to take advantage of it,” Burns said. “And we keep getting young guys to play; that helps the organization reload itself.”

