Steelers

Four downs: Steelers sacked quarterbacks at record-setting, consistent pace

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
The Steelers' Bud Dupree and Stephon Tuitt sack Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt celebrates his sack of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Steelers' T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward sack Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the second quarter on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
The Steelers' T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward sack Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the second quarter on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Updated 4 hours ago

1. ANATOMY OF A RECORD

In setting a single-season record for sacks with 56, the Steelers had at least one in every game — though it took until the final play of Week 14 (a T.J. Watt strip sack of the Ravens' Joe Flacco to clinch a Dec. 10 victory) to get one. They had a season-high seven twice: in the Sept. 10 opener at Cleveland and the Dec. 25 game in Houston. Five players had sacks in those games, also a season-high. Eight times an individual player recorded at least two sacks. Cameron Heyward did it four times, Mike Hilton had three against the Texans and Vince Williams, Watt and Tyson Alualu also had two-sack games.

2. RANK AND FILE

The Steelers finished with their best defensive rankings in points (seventh) and yards (fifth) since 2012, when they were sixth and first in the NFL, respectively. To show how dominant of a run the Steelers' defense was on before 2012, this year's No. 7 and No. 5 rankings would have been among the team's worst standings in the league from 2004-2011. They were lower than fifth once in yards allowed and lower than seventh twice in points allowed.

The Steelers were third offensively in total yards and eighth in scoring this season. The last time the Steelers had top-10 rankings in the four major team categories was 2001.

3. MORE ALL PROS

Eight Pro Bowlers, four Associated Press All-Pros … and now, two Pro Football Focus All-Pros. Receiver Antonio Brown and guard David DeCastro were honored this week by the website, which claims to use an objective (nonvoting) formula based off its ratings derived from grading every payer's performance on every play. While it's not perfect, PFF does allow for some neat statistics. Brown, for example, was second in the NFL in yards per route run (2.87). DeCastro allowed just 15 quarterback pressures and one QB hit in 589 pass-block snaps.

4. SNAP DECISIONS

Who played more than any other Steelers player this season? Thanks to footballoutsiders.com, we know it's tackle Alejandro Villanueva, whose 1,154 total snaps edged out guard David DeCastro (1,124), cornerback Artie Burns (1,107) and safety Sean Davis (1,065). Villanueva (1,079) also played the most offensive snaps (not counting special teams) followed by DeCastro (1,049), center Maurkice Pouncey (1,038), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (1,038) and running back Le'Veon Bell (945). The latter four sat out the regular-season finale.

On defense, Burns (976) and Davis (950) by far outpaced linebacker Bud Dupree (799), Heyward (787) and linebacker T.J. Watt (752). Watt led all Steelers rookies in total snaps (his 901 was 143 more than JuJu Smith-Schuster), and he had the most special teams snaps of any player who starts on offense or defense (149, or 13 more than Vince Williams). Anthony Chickillo was the most “special” Steeler (317 snaps played).

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

