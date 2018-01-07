Steelers defense has developed habit of giving up deep passes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was a relatively meaningless game, one in which the Steelers did not play Cameron Heyward, arguably their best defensive player.

But in the wake of Cleveland's DeShone Kizer connecting on completions of 56, 54, 34 and 33 yards in the regular-season finale last week, are the Steelers concerned about the abundance of big pass plays they have allowed?

It depends on who you ask.

“We ain't worried about that,” safety Sean Davis said at the time.

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton all but gave the equivalent of a verbal shrug.

“We've got time to fix it before the playoffs,” he said.

Then there was Mike Mitchell, the veteran safety who's never one to mince words or sugarcoat his thoughts.

“…You can't give up big plays,” Mitchell said. “I'm (ticked) off.”

Over the second half of the season, Mitchell had plenty of reason to be angry.

While the Steelers' re-made and much-improved passing defense was one of the best in the NFL at limiting long pass plays over the first seven games, it was among the worst by the time 2017 ended.

Before Week 5, the Steelers had allowed zero passing plays of at least 40 yards, zero passing plays of at least 30 yards and two passing plays of at least 25 yards. They led the league in all three categories.

It's been a different story since. Over their final 12 games, the Steelers gave up 13 plays of 40-plus yards, 24 plays of 30-plus yards and 30 plays of at least 25 yards.

In particular, the Steelers pass defense rankings — particularly in regards to big plays — began to plummet during the Oct. 29 game at Detroit when Matthew Stafford shredded them for 423 yards and completions of 44, 43, 34, 33 and 25 yards.

Beginning with that Sunday night victory and in the eight games since, the Steelers have allowed 12 passes that gained at least 40 yards, 22 that gained at least 30 yards and 27 that gained at least 25 yards.

The final insult came Dec. 31, when Kizer connected on long passes to Josh Gordon (54 yards) and Rashard Higgins (56 yards) within a span of 4 minutes, 50 seconds during the second quarter.

Kizer had not completed any other passes of more than 44 yards in 14 prior starts this season. The rookie, and an 0-15 team, completed more long (40-plus yards) passes in a quarter than the Steelers allowed over their first seven games.

“We just got to clean it up,” Davis said. “We really don't get out-manned or out-ran. … We've just got to do the right things. Plays like that, we can't let those happen in the future, and I'm pretty confident that we won't in the playoffs.”

Of course, Cleveland wasn't the only team to have a pair of long passing plays against the Steelers. Indianapolis, Green Bay, Detroit and Tennessee each had two 40-plus-yard throws against them.

For perspective, only seven teams allowed more passing plays of at least 40 yards all season than the Steelers did in those five games (10).

Just two teams allowed more than the 13 such plays the Steelers did for the season — and remember, all but one of the long passing plays against the Steelers came over the final nine games.

“Sometimes, it's miscommunication,” Hilton said. “Whatever it is, we understand it can't happen.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.