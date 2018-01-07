Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger gets wish: Steelers vs. Jaguars in AFC divisional round

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is pressured by the Jaguars' Calais Campbell during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Telvin Smith intercepts a pass in front of Steelers tight end Jesse James and returns it for a touchdown during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ben Roethlisberger will get his wish.

The Steelers quarterback wanted another crack at the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he will get it Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. in an AFC divisional playoff game at Heinz Field.

The Jaguars advanced to the divisional round with a 10-3 victory Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card game. In the other divisional playoff game, the New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

The Steelers-Jaguars game will be a rematch of an October regular-season meeting. Roethlisberger threw a career-high five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns in the third quarter to propel the Jaguars to a 30-9 win. Leonard Fournette rushed for 181 yards on 28 carries and sealed the win with a 90-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 passes for 312 yards and a 37.8 passer rating because of the five interceptions. That prompted him to say, “Maybe I don't have it anymore” in frustration over his performance.

After that defeat, the Steelers reeled off eight consecutive wins and have gone 10-1 since.

Jacksonville won the AFC South with a 10-6 record and is the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

