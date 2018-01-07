Ben Roethlisberger gets wish: Steelers vs. Jaguars in AFC divisional round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ben Roethlisberger will get his wish.

The Steelers quarterback wanted another crack at the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he will get it Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. in an AFC divisional playoff game at Heinz Field.

The Jaguars advanced to the divisional round with a 10-3 victory Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card game. In the other divisional playoff game, the New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

The Steelers-Jaguars game will be a rematch of an October regular-season meeting. Roethlisberger threw a career-high five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns in the third quarter to propel the Jaguars to a 30-9 win. Leonard Fournette rushed for 181 yards on 28 carries and sealed the win with a 90-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 passes for 312 yards and a 37.8 passer rating because of the five interceptions. That prompted him to say, “Maybe I don't have it anymore” in frustration over his performance.

After that defeat, the Steelers reeled off eight consecutive wins and have gone 10-1 since.

Jacksonville won the AFC South with a 10-6 record and is the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

