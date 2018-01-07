Ben Roethlisberger gets wish: Steelers vs. Jaguars in AFC divisional round
Updated 5 hours ago
Ben Roethlisberger will get his wish.
The Steelers quarterback wanted another crack at the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he will get it Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. in an AFC divisional playoff game at Heinz Field.
The Jaguars advanced to the divisional round with a 10-3 victory Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card game. In the other divisional playoff game, the New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.
The Steelers-Jaguars game will be a rematch of an October regular-season meeting. Roethlisberger threw a career-high five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns in the third quarter to propel the Jaguars to a 30-9 win. Leonard Fournette rushed for 181 yards on 28 carries and sealed the win with a 90-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 passes for 312 yards and a 37.8 passer rating because of the five interceptions. That prompted him to say, “Maybe I don't have it anymore” in frustration over his performance.
After that defeat, the Steelers reeled off eight consecutive wins and have gone 10-1 since.
Jacksonville won the AFC South with a 10-6 record and is the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.