Videos show Steelers' Antonio Brown working out and looking ready

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown looks ready to play in new videos posted to Twitter and Instagram.

Brown posted a video Sunday showing him running a route and beating former NFL receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who's trying to cover him, on a passing route.

L O A D I N G . . . pic.twitter.com/iKl0yIFbc2 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 7, 2018

Brown was injured on Dec. 18 in the first half of the game against the New England Patriots. He missed the final two games of the season, but is hopeful to be able to play next Sunday in the divisional playoff round.

Last week Coach Mike Tomlin said that Brown's recovery from injury is going well and he's making progress .

On Saturday Johnson posted two video on his Instagram of Brown and himself working out on a field in South Florida.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport also reported that Brown will be at "full strength" for next week's game.

Looking ahead to next weekend, #Steelers WR Antonio Brown is going to be 100%. Pittsburgh will be at full-strength. pic.twitter.com/QKVNCit7W0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2018

Brown ended the regular season with 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Steelers will either face either Tennessee Titans or the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday at Heinz Field. The Steelers' opponent will be determined after the Jags and Buffalo Bills, as they'll face the highest remaining seed.