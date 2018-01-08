Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers favored over Jaguars; some fans split on the rematch

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talks with Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles after their game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

The Steelers are favored over the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the week before their playoff matchup on Sunday.

But will that hold true?

The Steelers are 7- to 7.5-point favorites over the Jaguars, who beat the Buffalo Bills 10-3 in a wild-card game to move on to the AFC divisional game at Heinz Field, according to Odds Shark and Vegas Insider .

It's a rematch of an October regular season game between the two teams that saw quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throw a career-high five interceptions. Two interceptions were returned for touchdowns in the Jaguars' 30-9 victory. It's a wish come true for Roethlisberger, who last week said on his 93.7 FM radio show that he hoped to get another crack at the Jaguars' defense in the playoffs.

Linebacker Arthur Moats echoed those sentiments and said he's hoping the team can "right the wrongs" during an interview on CBS Sports.

"Personally, I'm all about the revenge aspect," he said.

Some fans are skeptical about the Steelers' ability to overpower the Jaguars' defense, while others are on board with the team's plan for revenge.

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

