Steelers favored over Jaguars; some fans split on the rematch

The Steelers are favored over the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the week before their playoff matchup on Sunday.

But will that hold true?

The Steelers are 7- to 7.5-point favorites over the Jaguars, who beat the Buffalo Bills 10-3 in a wild-card game to move on to the AFC divisional game at Heinz Field, according to Odds Shark and Vegas Insider .

Divisional Round betting lines (via BetOnline):Falcons -2.5 @ Eagles OU 41Patriots -13.5 vs Titans OU 47Steelers -7.5 vs Jaguars OU 41Vikings -4.5 vs Saints OU 43.5 #NFLPlayoffs — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 8, 2018

It's a rematch of an October regular season game between the two teams that saw quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throw a career-high five interceptions. Two interceptions were returned for touchdowns in the Jaguars' 30-9 victory. It's a wish come true for Roethlisberger, who last week said on his 93.7 FM radio show that he hoped to get another crack at the Jaguars' defense in the playoffs.

Linebacker Arthur Moats echoed those sentiments and said he's hoping the team can "right the wrongs" during an interview on CBS Sports.

"Personally, I'm all about the revenge aspect," he said.

Some fans are skeptical about the Steelers' ability to overpower the Jaguars' defense, while others are on board with the team's plan for revenge.

Welp…Jaguars vs Steelers it is, I think most #SteelersNation wanted this, & definitely the Steelers players wanted this, wouldn't have it any other way. Revenge tour starts now! Bring it! #HereWeGo — SteelersKillerB (@SteelersKillerB) January 7, 2018

But look at how the Steelers offense played before that game. They were a mess. Even the Jaguars defense will have a hard time containing the Steelers offense at it's best. — Nick Bell (@NickBel06055003) January 7, 2018

Not really worried about the Jaguars. They have a great defense, but their offense is pretty awful. Shut down Fournette and force Bortles to throw on third and long. #Steelers — Blitzburgh (@Steel_Curtain4) January 7, 2018

Am I the only Steeler fan scared of the Jaguars? Steelers just seem to get cocky sometimes. That's a really good defense we'll be going against — Steel Wolf (@TorturedBucFan) January 7, 2018

Only one team has beaten the Steelers in Pittsburgh twice within the same season, including playoffs: 2007 JaguarsThe 2017 @Jaguars can match them next week (beat Steelers 30-9 in Pittsburgh in Week 5) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 7, 2018

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m.

