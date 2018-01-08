Profiling 3 unique Steelers bars across America
Updated 3 hours ago
If you visit steelersbars.com you can search a database of confirmed “Steeler friendly” bars and restaurants. TribLIVE visits three Steelers bars across America in search of the loyal Steeler Nation. Iron City Tavern in San Pedro, Calif., is owned by Johnstown native Steve Patrick, who tells us how after the steel mills closed in Johnstown he ended up in California on his motorcycle with a bag of clothes and $300.
Harold's Corral in Cave Creek, Ariz., was founded 1935 as a beer-and-liquor stand that served the workers building Roosevelt Dam. In 1987, South Hills native Danny Picquadio's family bought the saloon, and over the years the bar has become one of the largest Steelers bar in world, regularly serving more than 800 fans on game days. During the last time Pittsburgh played in the Super Bowl, Harold's Corral served 4,000 Steelers fans.
The American Sports Saloon in the French Quarter of New Orleans, La., hosts a community of fans calling themselves the “Steel City Mafia.” This group calls Steelers fans to action on their Facebook page titled “Pittsburgh Steelers fans of New Orleans”: “Are you a Pittsburgh Steelers fan living or visiting in New Orleans, then we are the community for you. Our host bar, the American Sports Saloon is owned by Jim Book, a Johnstown resident and Steel City Mafia member here in New Orleans.”