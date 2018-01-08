Steelers WR Antonio Brown returns to practice
Wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to practice Monday for the Steelers, three weeks after suffering a lower leg contusion that caused him to miss the Steelers' final two regular-season games.
"I felt pretty smooth," Brown said. "There's a lot of room to grow, but I'm excited to be out there with the guys and grateful to be on my feet."
A unanimous All-Pro selections, Brown led the NFL with 1,533 receiving yards. He had 101 catches and nine touchdowns and averaged 15.2 yards per catch, his highest average since 2011.
Brown spent the Steelers' bye weekend working out in Florida with former NFL receiver Chad Johnson, who posted several videos on Instagram detailing Brown's progress in workouts.
After receiving a first-round bye, the Steelers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a divisional-round playoff game. Had the Steelers played in the wild-card round, coach Mike Tomlin said Brown's status would have been "questionable."