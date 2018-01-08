Steelers focused on win, not revenge, against Jaguars

Ramon Foster is OK with "Renegade" being played over the loud speakers at Heinz Field.

If someone got their signals crossed and "Sweet Caroline" all of a sudden wafted over the 50-yard line, he could even tolerate that.

Just, please, he doesn't want to hear James Brown's 1973 hit "The Payback" on Sunday when the Steelers welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional round playoff game.

Despite the Jaguars' 30-9 dismantling of the Steelers three months ago, the upcoming game is not about payback, revenge or any other emotion. Those things won't help the Steelers win, he said.

"It's simply playing football," Foster said after practice Monday. "That's what this football game is. Screw revenge. Just win. It's a totally different game at a different time of the season."

For the fourth consecutive season and seventh postseason game in a row, the Steelers' playoff opponent will be one they met during the regular season. It happened in all three playoff games last season, but the first meeting wasn't always an indicator of what was to come.

The Steelers lost to Miami during the season but followed up with a victory when it counted. They beat the Chiefs twice, but were 0-2 against the Patriots.

Overall, in the past three postseasons, the Steelers are 3-3 when the second game happens in the playoffs. In other words, what happened in the past — even the recent past — doesn't matter.

Linebacker Bud Dupree tweeted the word "Retaliation," but Foster said revenge is a dish better served in high school or college locker rooms.

"You are exactly right," Foster said when a reporter mentioned there is no room for revenge in the NFL. "You can throw that out there all the time and try to self-motivate and try to have an edge. But when the ball is snapped and the whistle blows, man, you get punched in the mouth, all that is out the window."

There are lessons to be learned from the Jaguars game Oct. 8. Running back Le'Veon Bell said the Steelers need to balance their offense better between run and pass. Despite trailing only, 9-7, well into the third quarter, Ben Roethlisberger threw 55 times in that game, and five of them were intercepted (two for touchdowns). Bell ran 15 times (six below his eventual season average) for 47 yards.

"We had to pass the ball 55 times against the best pass defense, it obviously is not going to go well," Bell said. "We have to run the ball, pass it well. We have to run play-action. We have to score in the red zone, like we've been playing football down the stretch. We'll be fine."

Bell said that game was "a turning point" in the season, the last loss before losing to the Patriots nine games later.

"That's a wake-up call, if you want to call it that," offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva said.

Villanueva said he watched the games on TV during the NFL's wild-card weekend, but he wasn't hoping for any particular outcome.

"If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best," he said. "It's not a matter of who you play. It's how you play."

Foster said he didn't watch the Jaguars' 10-3 victory against the Bills on Sunday. He was in church and attended his birthday dinner with his family. Turning 32 matters, too.

"But, of course, we have film," he said.

Foster watched all the other games, and he was struck by their unpredictability.

"Kansas City (losing) kind of shocked me," he said. "I should say, more or less, Tennessee (winning) shocked me. This is that time of the year. That's why I say you can't mention payback."

