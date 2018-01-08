Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers OL Jerald Hawkins recalls unique recruiting visit with Leonard Fournette

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette breaks away from Steelers safety Sean Davis for a 90-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette breaks away from Steelers safety Sean Davis for a 90-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dives over the Steelers defense for a first-quarter touchdown Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Heinz Field.
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 08: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Getty Images
PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 08: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Updated 9 hours ago

Steelers offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins remembers hosting a particular recruiting visit while he was at LSU — and not just because it included a pair of five-star prospects and three future NFL players.

When Hawkins met a 6-foot-1, 226-pound Mack truck of a teenager from New Orleans, La., Hawkins didn't think he was a skill-position player.

“I was like, ‘What are you, a linebacker? D-end?' ” Hawkins recalled asking Leonard Fournette during Fournette's 2013 visit to Baton Rouge. “He's like, ‘No, running back.'

“I was like, ‘No!' That big and with braces in his mouth! I was like, ‘C'mon, man.' ”

Fournette has been awing people since high school, when he became the No. 1 recruit in the country. It continued while he rushed for 3,830 yards in only 32 college games and through being the No. 4 pick in the NFL draft and even when opposing NFL defenders encounter him.

The Steelers on Sunday will have to once again deal with Fournette, 15 weeks after he had a career-high 181 rushing yards for the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 30-9 victory against the Steelers. The Heinz Field rematch is 1:05 p.m. Sunday in an AFC divisional round playoff game.

The Steelers' defense learned plenty about Fournette that day as he pounded them over 28 carries, a season high for an individual against them.

“We definitely could have contained him a lot better,” linebacker T.J. Watt said of Fournette. “Any time there's that many yards rushing against our defense like that, we feel like that's disrespectful.”

Though both are rookies, it wasn't the first time Watt faced Fournette. Twice in college Watt's Wisconsin Badgers played LSU. Watt isn't the only Steelers defender to have faced Fournette in college. Cornerback Mike Hilton was a junior and senior at Ole Miss in splitting two SEC West games against Fournette's Tigers.

“He's a big dude,” Hilton said. “When he came in freshman year, he made an impact in the SEC — and he's making an impact in the NFL now.”

Fournette had 1,040 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games this season and added 78 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's wild-card playoff victory against Buffalo. His introduction to big-time football all began when he was on that recruiting visit that Hawkins hosted, alongside fellow future NFL players Kendall Beckwith and Tre'Davious White.

“Humble and great guy, always down to earth,” Hawkins said. “Like a big kid, took care of the O-line, always clowning with everybody. Great people person.” Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.