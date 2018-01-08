Three memorable Steelers' divisional-round runs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the Steelers preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC divisional round playoff game, the Tribune-Review is taking a look back at some of the most memorable plays in the team's postseason history. The compilation is limited to the divisional round.

Today: 3 memorable runs (in reverse chronological order)

January 15, 2011: Steelers 31, Ravens 24

Rashard Mendenhall's 2-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 33 seconds left snaps a 24-24 tie and sends the Steelers to the AFC championship game.

The Steelers trail by 14 points in the first half, but regain the lead, 24-21, on Shaun Suisham's 35-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens tie the score on a field goal with 3:54 left.

A 58-yard pass to Antonio Brown puts the ball on the Ravens 4. A penalty gives the Steelers first-and-goal from the 1. Mendenhall loses a yard on first down and is held to no gain on second down.

On the third attempt, Mendenhall squeezes into the end zone to give the Steelers the lead for good.

Jan. 3, 1998: Steelers 7, Patriots 6

When Kordell Stewart took off and tiptoed down the left sideline in the first quarter for a 40-yard touchdown run, little did anyone know that would hold up as the only touchdown of the game.

The Steelers held the Patriots to two field goals by a rookie kicker named Adam Vinatieri.

The Steelers were stopped on a goal-line stand, but Mike Vrabel's strip sack of Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe was recovered by Jason Gildon with 1:44 left.

Stewart led the Steelers with 68 yards rushing, one more than Jerome Bettis.

#OTD in 1996, we defeated the Bills 40-21 in the 1995 AFC Divisional Round at Three Rivers Stadium. #SteelersHistory pic.twitter.com/1KHvy8aRnj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2018

Jan. 6, 1996: Steelers 40, Bills 21

Bam Morris scores on a 13-yard run and again from 2 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Steelers avoid a loss to Buffalo, which was just two years removed from its run to four consecutive Super Bowls.

The Steelers built a 20-0 lead and appeared to be coasting along with a 26-7 lead in the third quarter. The Bills, however, scored twice to pull within 26-21.

After the second touchdown, the Steelers drive 76 yards in nine plays. Morris goes the final 13 yards to provide a 33-21 lead.

The Steelers get the ball back after Jim Kelly throws an interception, and Morris scores on a 2-yard run for the final margin.

Morris finishes with 106 yards rushing on 25 carries.