Steelers notebook: Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette make big 1st impression on Steelers tackle

Steelers offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins remembers hosting a particular recruiting visit while he was at LSU — and not just because it included a pair of five-star prospects.

When Hawkins first met the 6-foot-1, 226-pound teenager from New Orleans, Hawkins never figured he was a skill-position player.

“I was like, ‘What are you, a linebacker? D-end?' ” Hawkins recalled asking Leonard Fournette. “He's like, ‘No, running back.'

“I was like, ‘No!' That big — and with braces ... I was like, ‘C'mon, man.' ”

Fournette has been awing people since high school, when he was the country's No. 1 recruit. It continued while he rushed for 3,830 yards in college and through being the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Steelers on Sunday will have to once again deal with Fournette, 15 weeks after he gained a season-high 181 rushing yards for Jacksonville in a 30-9 victory against the Steelers. The rematch is 1 p.m. Sunday in a divisional playoff game.

Fournette had 1,040 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games.

He has come a long way from a recruiting visit alongside future NFL players Kendall Beckwith and Tre'Davious White.

“Humble and great guy, always down to earth,” Hawkins said of Fournette. “Like a big kid, took care of the O-line, always clowning with everybody.”

Matakevich OK with limited role

Tyler Matakevich's run as the proverbial next man up lasted all of 41 snaps. But the Steelers linebacker isn't going to let some bad luck dampen the enthusiasm for his second NFL postseason.

“With the situation I got, I'm just trying to do whatever it is for as long as (my shoulder) will hold up,” said Matakevich, who's limited to special teams duty because of a left shoulder dislocation.

“But things right now are great. We're in a great position. I think everyone is looking forward to this. I know I am.”

Matakevich was top backup inside linebacker when Ryan Shazier suffered his serious spinal injury Dec. 4 at Cincinnati, so he was pressed into every-down duty for the first time. And with Shazier placed on injured reserve, Matakevich would have held the starting left inside linebacker job the remainder of the season and into the playoffs. But Matakevich suffered the shoulder injury in the second half of that Bengals game. He hasn't played a snap on defense since.

The idea being, the shoulder couldn't hold up through an entire game of rigors as a linebacker.

But in smaller doses on special teams, Matakevich is a playmaker. He leads the Steelers in special teams tackles and has had a blocked punt, a deflected punt and a fake-punt pass break-up this season.

Small Hilton a big tackler

Less than five months ago, Mike Hilton was an undersized and undrafted practice-squad player in his second NFL training camp just hoping to find a way to make an impression.

This week, he's preparing for his first NFL playoff game — one in which he will have a role on the Steelers' first-string defense.

“I still sit back and think about it — it's crazy how things change over a year,” the slot cornerback said. “I have been blessed to be in the position I'm in.”

Hilton will make his NFL postseason debut Sunday. But as the smallest player on the Steelers defense (5-9, 184) and playing a position reliant on the opponent using offensive sets featuring at least three wide receivers, Hilton might not have as significant a role Sunday as he has had most of this season.

“Usually they are two tight ends, fullback in the backfield,” Hilton said. “They're really run-heavy, I-formation type. Straight downhill.”

Despite his size, Hilton has proved a capable tackler. He was fourth on the Steelers in tackles with 64, and he added four sacks.

“(Fournette) is a big dude,” Hilton said. “But everybody is big compared to me.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.