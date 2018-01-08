Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Playoffs a 'great' time for Tyler Matakevich, despite shoulder injury and reduced role for Steelers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Bengals receiver Brandon LaFell catches a pass next to the Steelers' Tyler Matakevich during the second quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

Tyler Matakevich's run as the proverbial “next man up” lasted all of 41 snaps. But the affable Steelers linebacker isn't going to let some bad luck dampen this enthusiasm for his second NFL postseason.

“With the situation I got, I'm just trying to do whatever it is for as long as (my shoulder) will hold up,” said Matakevich, who is limited to special teams duty because of a left shoulder dislocation from five weeks ago.

“But things right now are great. We're in a great position. I think everyone is looking forward to this. I know I am.”

Matakevich earned the backup inside linebacker gig during training camp, just a year after he earned a roster spot as a seventh-round pick. When Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier suffered his spinal injury Dec. 4 at Cincinnati, Matakevich was pressed into regular, every-down duty for the first time in the NFL.

And with Shazier placed on injured reserve, Matakevich would have held the starting left inside linebacker job the remainder of the season and into the playoffs. The Steelers host Jacksonville in the divisional round at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

But Matakevich suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the second half of that Bengals game. He missed the next week's game and hasn't played a snap on defense since.

The thought is his shoulder couldn't hold up for an entire game of regular linebacker duty. In smaller doses on special teams?

“I'm just trying to do whatever I can to stay out there and be effective, whatever I can to go out and help the team,” Matakevich said.

Matakevich has helped the team plenty on special teams. He leads the Steelers in special-teams tackles and came up with at least three big plays: a blocked punt that Anthony Chickillo recovered for a touchdown in the opener at Cleveland; breaking up a Vikings fake-punt pass the next week and a deflection of a punt in the regular-season finale last week.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

