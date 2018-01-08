Steelers' Mike Hilton living large in anticipating playoff debut, tackling much bigger men

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Less than five months ago, Mike Hilton was an undersized and undrafted practice squad player in his second NFL training camp hoping to find a way to make an impression.

This week, he's preparing for his first NFL playoff game, and he'll have a role on the Steelers' No. 1 defense.

“I still sit back and think about it. It's crazy how things change over a year,” the Steelers' slot cornerback said after practice Monday. “I have been blessed to be in the position I am in now. I'm just trying to take advantage of it the best way I can. Enjoy every moment.

“I'm excited, knowing what's at stake, knowing it's win or go home. This is what you live for. These are the moments you want to play.”

Hilton is one of at least 10 Steelers who should make their NFL postseason debuts 1 p.m. Sunday in a divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But as the smallest player on the Steelers' defense (5-9, 184) and playing a position reliant on the opponent using sets with at least three wide receivers, Hilton perhaps won't have as significant a role Sunday as he's had most of this season.

The Jaguars feature 228-pound running back Leonard Fournette.

“Usually they are two tight ends, fullback in the backfield,” Hilton said. “They're really run-heavy, I-formation type. Straight downhill.”

But despite his size, Hilton has proved more than capable as an NFL tackler. He finished the regular season fourth on the Steelers in tackles with 64, and he led all defensive backs on the team in sacks with four.

“(Fournette) is a big dude,” Hilton conceded. “But everybody is big compared to me.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.