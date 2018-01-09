Steelers WR Antonio Brown on track to play in divisional round vs. Jaguars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown is on pace to rejoin the Steelers for their divisional playoff game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, provided there are no "steps backward" in his recovery from a lower left leg contusion, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

Brown hasn't played since injuring his calf Dec. 17 against the New England Patriots, but returned to practice on Monday and, according to Tomlin, was a full participant.

"We're excited where he is," Tomlin said at his weekly press conference. "We'll continue to monitor his participation throughout the week and really gauge his availability based on that. We can't take steps backward as we prepare collectively and with him in terms of his physical health."

Tomlin said Brown benefitted from the Steelers having a bye in the wild-card round, calling it a "great week for Antonio." Brown spent some time in Florida working out with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson.

Tomlin doesn't think Brown has any hurdles to overcome prior to the divisional round game Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

"We just have to watch his progress throughout the week, the quality of it, make sure there's no steps backward, make sure it's trending in the right way," Tomlin said. "We're not treating this any different than any other player or injury that we deal with."

The only other injured player Tomlin mentioned was backup guard/center B.J. Finney, who injured his thigh in the first half of the regular-season finale against Cleveland.

Tomlin said Finney "has a chance" to practice this week in advance of the Jaguars game.