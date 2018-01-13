Scouting the Jaguars: AFC divisional round, Sunday, 1:05 p.m., Heinz Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Game day

Steelers (13-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-6)

1:05 p.m. at Heinz Field, CBS

Series history: Jaguars lead 13-11, including 1-0 in playoffs

Series streak: Jaguars own the most recent victory

Last Steelers win: 17-9 on Oct. 5, 2014 — Touchdowns for the Steelers on that day belonged to Michael Palmer and Brice McCain (on an interception return).

Last Jaguars win: 30-9 on Oct. 8, 2017 — Ben Roethlisberger throws five INTs, two of which were returned for touchdowns. The Steelers also allowed 181 yards and two touchdowns to Leonard Fournette.

Scouting the Jaguars

Coach: Doug Marrone (11-7 career record in Jacksonville, 26-24 overall)

Players to watch

1. Leonard Fournette

Finished rookie season with 1,040 yards and totaled 181 against Steelers in Week 5 but had just one 100-yard performance over his final five games in the regular season. He had 57 yards rushing in the wild-card win over Buffalo.

2. A.J. Bouye

Jalen Ramsey grabs the headlines, but Bouye was every bit a shutdown corner this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 38 catches for 435 yards and a 31.6 passer rating that was lowest in coverage among all NFL corners. He finished tied for third with six interceptions.

3. Calais Campbell

Veteran defensive end was one of four Jacksonville players with at least eight sacks this season, a feat last accomplished by the Baltimore Ravens in 2006. Campbell had a team-high 14 1⁄ 2 .

Best wins

1. JAC 44, BAL 7

A sign that these weren't your father's Jaguars came in Week 3 when Jacksonville headed to London and handed the Ravens their most lopsided defeat in franchise history. Blake Bortles threw four touchdown passes, three to tight end Marcedes Lewis.

2. JAC 30, PIT 9

The Jaguars continue their run of wins over AFC North teams (they would go 4-0 against the division) to improve to 3-2. Leonard Fournette runs wild, and the Jaguars intercept Ben Roethlisberger five times.

3. JAC 20, SD 17, OT

The Jaguars scored on a fake punt and then overcame an interception by Bortles in the final two minutes to tie the score on a Josh Lambo field goal that came with a backup long snapper in the game. Lambo wins it in overtime with another field goal on a kick that was partially deflected by the Chargers.

Worst losses

1. NYJ 23, JAC 20, OT

All the good feelings from the previous week's win in London were erased when they lost at home to the Jets, who would finish 5-11. The Jaguars needed to rally from a 10-point deficit to force overtime and had a touchdown run by Fournette negated by a penalty. Late in overtime, the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Paul Posluszny's 11-year career sets up the winning field goal.

2. ARI 27, JAC 24

A four-game winning streak was snapped in the desert and dropped the Jaguars behind the Titans in the division race. Phil Dawson booted a career-long 57-yard field goal with 1 second left for Arizona. For good measure, the Jaguars were beaten by their former first-round quarterback, Blaine Gabbert.

3. SF 44, JAC 33

Early in the Week 16 game, the Jaguars learned they had clinched the division title. The product showed as they fell behind 16-0 in the first half. Despite rallying to take a 19-16 lead, the Jaguars gave up three consecutive touchdowns. Bortles threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and two others that led to scores.

Stats to know

1. It wasn't until Week 16 that the Jaguars allowed a touchdown on the opening offensive possession.

2. The Jaguars' 33 takeaways were second-most in the NFL this season, and their 137 points scored off turnovers led by league by a 14-point margin.

3. The Jaguars were the only NFL team to have four players with four interceptions apiece: A.J. Bouye (six), Jalen Ramsey (four), Tashaun Gipson (four) and Barry Church (four).