Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: 'I don't think it's my last' game at Heinz Field

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 10:48 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Ben Roethlisberger talked about contemplating retirement in the offseason, but the Steelers quarterback said Wednesday that he isn't thinking about Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as his last at Heinz Field.

“You have to treat every game like it could be your last because you never know when it is,” Roethlisberger said, pointing to injured linebacker Ryan Shazier's circled No. 50 on his black T-shirt.

“We saw an example of that, obviously, earlier in the season, with Ryan. You just never know when it could be your last. I'm hoping it's not his last, but you have to go out and play every play, enjoy every play and every game like it could be your last.”

Roethlisberger was asked if he thinks this will be the final home game of his 14-year NFL career, given that the Steelers could have to travel for the AFC championship game if they advance and the top-seeded New England Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans.

“I'm not thinking about that right now. I don't think it is my last but I'm not thinking about that right now. I'm going out to play this one and give it everything I have.”

Roethlisberger called Jacksonville's defense “one of the best defenses I've ever played against” and “the best defense in the league for a reason.” The Jaguars ranked No. 2 in the league in total defense (286.1 yards a game), No. 1 against the pass (169.9 yards) and second only to the Steelers in sacks (55).

“There's not one thing: Pass rush, linebackers, secondary, their stats,” Roethlisberger said. “You look at what they've put on paper, put on tape this year and I think that speaks for itself.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

Related Content
Tim Benz: Steelers will get revenge on Jaguars, but it won't come easily
"C'mon! Big Ben isn't going to throw five picks again versus Jacksonville!" Um, no. But against that top-rated pass defense, he might throw one or ...
Steelers wary of Jacksonville QB Blake Bortles' running ability 
Leonard Fournette punctuated the Jacksonville Jaguars' 30-9 upset of the Steelers in October with a 90-yard run inside the final two minutes. However, it was a ...
Four Steelers legends among Man of Year winners to be honored at Super Bowl
The NFL is planning to honor former Walter Payton Man of the Year winners on Feb. 4 at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. The Steelers ...
After missing first game, Steelers' Gilbert ready for Jaguars
Unlike the regular-season meeting in Week 5, right tackle Marcus Gilbert will be in the starting lineup Sunday when the Steelers play the Jacksonville Jaguars ...
3 tackles from Steelers divisional-round games you'll never forget 
With the Steelers preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC divisional round playoff game, the Tribune-Review is taking a look back ...
Steelers' Vince Williams tells story on his connection with Ryan Shazier
Perhaps no Steelers teammate was more personally affected by the serious spinal injury to Ryan Shazier than Vince Williams. Williams lined up next to Shazier this ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.