Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: 'I don't think it's my last' game at Heinz Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ben Roethlisberger talked about contemplating retirement in the offseason, but the Steelers quarterback said Wednesday that he isn't thinking about Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as his last at Heinz Field.

“You have to treat every game like it could be your last because you never know when it is,” Roethlisberger said, pointing to injured linebacker Ryan Shazier's circled No. 50 on his black T-shirt.

“We saw an example of that, obviously, earlier in the season, with Ryan. You just never know when it could be your last. I'm hoping it's not his last, but you have to go out and play every play, enjoy every play and every game like it could be your last.”

Roethlisberger was asked if he thinks this will be the final home game of his 14-year NFL career, given that the Steelers could have to travel for the AFC championship game if they advance and the top-seeded New England Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans.

“I'm not thinking about that right now. I don't think it is my last but I'm not thinking about that right now. I'm going out to play this one and give it everything I have.”

Roethlisberger called Jacksonville's defense “one of the best defenses I've ever played against” and “the best defense in the league for a reason.” The Jaguars ranked No. 2 in the league in total defense (286.1 yards a game), No. 1 against the pass (169.9 yards) and second only to the Steelers in sacks (55).

“There's not one thing: Pass rush, linebackers, secondary, their stats,” Roethlisberger said. “You look at what they've put on paper, put on tape this year and I think that speaks for itself.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.