Steelers' Vince Williams tells story on his connection with Ryan Shazier

Perhaps no Steelers teammate was more personally affected by the serious spinal injury to Ryan Shazier than Vince Williams.

Williams lined up next to Shazier this season as the pair of starting inside linebackers for an organization long known for its stellar linebackers. The two have been teammates since 2014 when Shazier was drafted. And when the Steelers took Shazier in the first round that year, it was purportedly to replace Williams, who stepped in as a rookie the prior season to start at inside linebacker after being a sixth-round pick.

Late Tuesday evening, Williams posted more than two dozen messages to his verified Twitter account conveying his feelings toward Shazier and how they have evolved since when he first met him.

Shazier is out for the season and has been getting around via a wheelchair since he was injured while making a tackle early during a Dec. 4 game at Cincinnati. Williams is wearing No. 50 on his helmet as a tribute; many players are wearing No. 50 t-shirts, and the hashtag #Shalieve has become a team rallying cry.

Read along with Williams (some tweets containing obscenities were omitted).

The drive and hunger is God given. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

I remember the bottom and how lonely it felt. Scared to call and check up on ppl because they are gonna think I want something or need something. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

Then, Williams got into his story about his relationship with Shazier.

I was pissed when we drafted Ryan. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

William's next tweet was that the Steelers drafting Shazier in the first round "hurt bad."

But it really ended up being the best thing that ever happened to me. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

That entire offseason I was so mad. I went into a dark place. Training two times six days a weeks. I won't not let myself go from stating to being cut no way. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

So Williams went off to Arizona for a weeks-long training gathering of Steelers linebackers, hosted by James Harrison ("Deebo"). But Williams was surprised to see Shazier working as hard as him.

He is just as crazy about being the best that he also listened to Deebo and came out here for the entire spring. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

It started off as a competition well at least in my mind. I plan my workouts around the same time as his so I could watch my self out work him. Lol — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

That never happened. I never could out work him. If I passed out he did too. If I did extra sprints he did too. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

It was incredibly odd to see someone so talented grind it out and work so hard. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

The workload broke us. Instead of being at odds we actually started to support each other just to get through the absurd workouts that we had manufactured. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

He told me how he took being a 1st round pick as a honor. That he was going to change and enhance the culture and that he worked so hard because God gave him this talent and that he was going to use it the be the best ILB to ever play. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

I had never seen motivation like that. See as a low round guy you never worry about being a bust. I never thought about the pressure that come with that. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

That's when I started to shalieve. To see a man blessed with so much talent to still have a crazy work ethic ,and a mind to achieve greatness through his works. I was soled. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

He tells me this outlandish goals that he would have planned for the year. At first I would just laugh, you know that laugh when your 9 year old cuz tell you their going to be the president when they grow up. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

But then he would start laying ground work to do the things he said he would accomplished. Then we get to season and he's actually doing the things you had just talked about and you are doing the things he told you that you were capable of too. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

After that spring we were connected — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

Every injury he had I had too. Just because I knew how much this game means to him. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

That's why know I rock the 50 on my helmet. It just keeps life in perspective for me. I know what he's willin to give. And that why I have to give more. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

Ryan just a special guy. After I had that big game vs KC last year the first person to be hyped for me was Ryan, and I had done that while he was hurt. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

God puts ppl in your life for a reason. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.