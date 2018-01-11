Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

3 games from Steelers-Jaguars rivalry you'll never forget

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Hines Ward breaks a tackle during first quarter NFL wild card playoff football action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2008.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers' Hines Ward breaks a tackle during first quarter NFL wild card playoff football action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2008.

With the Steelers preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC divisional round playoff game, the Tribune-Review is taking a look back this week at some of the most memorable plays, teams and games.

Today: 3 memorable games against Jaguars (in reverse chronological order)

Jan. 5, 2008: Jaguars 31, Steelers 29

Quarterback David Garrard's fourth-down run sinks Mike Tomlin's first playoff game as head coach and allows the Jaguars to become the first team to beat the Steelers twice in Pittsburgh in one season.

Ben Roethlisberger throws three interceptions in the first half, and the Steelers trail 28-10 entering the fourth quarter. The Steelers stage a furious comeback and take a 29-28 lead with 6:28 left. A missed 2-point conversion leaves them holding a one-point lead.

The Jaguars face a fourth-and-2 at the Steelers 43 with 1:56 left when Garrard breaks free up the middle and runs 32 yards. The Steelers claim the Jaguars offensive line was holding on the run, but no flag is thrown. This sets up Josh Scobee's 25-yard field goal with 37 seconds left.

Oct. 26, 1997: Steelers 23, Jaguars 17, OT

Jerome Bettis takes a shovel pass from Kordell Stewart and rambles 17 yards for the winning score in overtime as the Steelers avenge an earlier loss at Jacksonville and take the lead in the AFC Central.

The game turns in the third quarter when the linebacker Greg Lloyd stops Jaguars running back James Stewart for no gain on a fourth-and-1 from the Steelers 2. The Steelers march 98 yards for a touchdown that gives them a 14-10 lead.

Laster in fourth, a Norm Johnson field goal sends the game into overtime. The Steelers win the toss and move down the field. It ends on Kordell Stewart's flip to Bettis, who takes care of the rest.

Sept. 22, 1997: Jaguars 30, Steelers 21

A blocked field goal return for a touchdown on the final play of the game denies the Steelers their first-ever win in Jacksonville.

Jerome Bettis rushes for 114 yards, including 97 in the second half, to help the Steelers take a 21-20 lead.

Jacksonville's Mike Hollis kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:14 left to push the Jaguars ahead, 23-21.

Kordell Stewart directs a final drive that puts Norm Johnson in position to attempt a 40-yard field goal. Clyde Simmons blocks the kick, and Chris Hudson returns it 58 yards for a score. As Hudson is running down the sideline, Steelers coach Bill Cowher takes a step toward the field and cocks his arm toward the runner. Cowher holds back and watches defeat go flashing by.

