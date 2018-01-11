Confident Jaguars fan gets Super Bowl champions tattoo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dude, you know that's permanent, right?

They barely scraped by a team that barely made the playoffs in the wild-card round, but confidence in the Jacksonville Jaguars to be Super Bowl champions apparently has never been higher.

At least for this most-likely-delusional fan, who believes the Jaguars will defeat the Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field in the divisional round and go all the way.

An image of a Jaguars fan who got "LII champions" tattoo with a Jaguars logo in the middle made its rounds this week.

Confident much?

The Jaguars got past the No. 6-seed Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round in a less-than-convincing 10-3 victory that saw them gain 230 total yards.

There's also the matter of history: A franchise that has made the playoffs seven times since its inception in 1995, made it to the conference championship game twice and has never made it a Super Bowl.

And to get there this year, they would have to first go through the Steelers, then likely the Patriots (who, let's be honest, are primed to destroy Tennessee on Saturday at home) — two 13-win teams with a combined 11 Lombardi Trophies.

Hopefully this guy has a good tattoo-removal place in mind.