Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Pitt senior Ryan Luther out for season, hopes to redshirt

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Pitt's Ryan Luther scores past Lehigh's Pat Andree in the second half Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Ryan Luther scores past Lehigh's Pat Andree in the second half Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt's Ryan Luther reacts after scoring against Duquesne in the first half Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Ryan Luther reacts after scoring against Duquesne in the first half Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 6 hours ago

The worst news for the 2017-18 Pitt basketball team might turn into the best news for the '18-19 group.

Senior forward Ryan Luther, who played in the first 10 games and before sitting out the past seven with a stress reaction in his right foot, will miss the remainder of the season, coach Kevin Stallings announced Thursday.

But Luther hopes to return next season if the NCAA grants its blessing.

Luther said he will apply to the NCAA for a medical hardship that could make him eligible for 2018-19.

Under NCAA rules, players must play less than 30 percent of a team's games over the first half of the season to remain eligible to apply for a medical hardship. Luther is on the edge after playing in 10 games. He also missed 12 last season with a stress fracture of the same foot.

Pitt's regular-season schedule includes 31 games, plus at least one in the ACC Tournament. Because the NCAA counts only one postseason game — regardless of the number played — when determining the amount of games, Pitt's total will be 32.

“It hurts not to be out on the court and in practice with my teammates,” Luther said in a statement. “We have a good young core of players that I believe are going to continue to improve each day.

“I was hopeful that the latest MRI would show solid improvement in the foot, but it was pretty clear that it has not responded well enough to return to action without the threat of it becoming a stress fracture like last season.

“I am going to apply for a medical hardship and hope to remain at the University of Pittsburgh for another season. I love my coaches and teammates and believe in what we are building. This university and the city of Pittsburgh are home to me. I am anxious to get healthy and look forward to doing something special here next season.”

Said Stallings: “Ryan's injury has not responded as well as we had hoped, and our medical team has recommended shutting him down for the remainder of the season. I know Ryan is frustrated with the injuries to the foot the past two years, but everyone involved agrees that it is in his best interest to rest the foot and allow it adequate time to make a complete recovery.”

Luther was averaging 12.7 points and 10.1 rebounds before the injury that started when he said he felt something “funny” in his foot after the West Virginia game Dec. 9. He has not played since, and Pitt is 3-4 in his absence (0-4 in the ACC).

He led the Panthers in rebounding in each of the final nine games he played.

Luther's return next season would be a lift for Stallings, who expects to get back most of his roster after a near-total overhaul this season.

Plus, Pitt will add incoming players Bryce Golden, a 6-foot-9 forward, Danya Kingsby, the No. 2-ranked junior college combo guard in the nation, and St. John's transfer Malik Ellison, who is sitting out this season because of NCAA transfer rules.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.