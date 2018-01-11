Steelers' Artie Burns has hyper-extended knee, expects to play

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Artie Burns has never missed a game in his two seasons with the Steelers, and he doesn't want to start now.

Burns, who left practice early Wednesday with a right knee injury, said he expects to play Sunday in the Steelers' AFC divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Hopefully,” he said, “if everything goes how I expect it to go.”

The 22-year-old cornerback said Thursday that an MRI revealed a hyper-extension of the knee. He received treatment on his knee and did some “light drills” indoors but did not practice. Burns expects to return to practice Friday, the final one of the week for the Steelers.

“Once I make it through the week and be as healthy as I can, I'll be prepared for Sunday,” Burns said.

Burns said he was injured while making a cut on the indoor turf at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The Steelers have practiced indoors for the past few weeks because of the cold and snowy weather.

Burns couldn't help but fear a serious injury when his knee buckled.

“Yeah, I was scared for a little bit,” he said. “But after I went and got the MRI and everything came back, I was so happy. I'll be good.”

Rookie third-round draft pick Cam Sutton would start if Burns is unable to play against Jacksonville. Sutton started one game this season in place of corner Joe Haden. Veteran Coty Sensabaugh is another option.

Burns, 22, started all 16 games this season, his first as a full-time starter, and had one interception and 13 passes defensed.