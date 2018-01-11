Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' Artie Burns has hyper-extended knee, expects to play

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns breaks up a pass intended for the Patriots' Brandin Cooks during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns breaks up a pass intended for the Patriots' Brandin Cooks during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Artie Burns has never missed a game in his two seasons with the Steelers, and he doesn't want to start now.

Burns, who left practice early Wednesday with a right knee injury, said he expects to play Sunday in the Steelers' AFC divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Hopefully,” he said, “if everything goes how I expect it to go.”

The 22-year-old cornerback said Thursday that an MRI revealed a hyper-extension of the knee. He received treatment on his knee and did some “light drills” indoors but did not practice. Burns expects to return to practice Friday, the final one of the week for the Steelers.

“Once I make it through the week and be as healthy as I can, I'll be prepared for Sunday,” Burns said.

Burns said he was injured while making a cut on the indoor turf at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. The Steelers have practiced indoors for the past few weeks because of the cold and snowy weather.

Burns couldn't help but fear a serious injury when his knee buckled.

“Yeah, I was scared for a little bit,” he said. “But after I went and got the MRI and everything came back, I was so happy. I'll be good.”

Rookie third-round draft pick Cam Sutton would start if Burns is unable to play against Jacksonville. Sutton started one game this season in place of corner Joe Haden. Veteran Coty Sensabaugh is another option.

Burns, 22, started all 16 games this season, his first as a full-time starter, and had one interception and 13 passes defensed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.