Steelers players shrug off predicted frigid weather

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are the four coldest games in Jaguars history:

Here are the four coldest games in Steelers history:

Accuweather.com uses the words “bitterly cold” and “frigid” to describe the predicted weather Sunday on the shores of the Ohio River where the Steelers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in a divisional playoff game at Heinz Field.

If the weatherman is right and the temperature reaches 18 degrees at kickoff, the game would be the fourth coldest in the 17-year history of Heinz Field.

The two coldest at Heinz checked in at 11 degrees:

• The 41-27 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game Jan. 23, 2005.

• This season's 28-24 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 31.

Next-coldest is also a tie (17 degrees) between last year's 30-12 playoff victory against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 8 and another AFC title game, a 24-19 victory against the New York Jets on Jan. 23, 2011.

The overall Steelers record was set in Cincinnati on Dec. 10, 1977, when it was 2 degrees for a 17-10 Bengals victory.

People in these parts love to talk about the weather, but does it matter to the players?

Not to Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, whose job figures to be most affected by atmospheric conditions.

“It ain't any harder and it ain't any easier (to kick in cold weather),” Boswell said with a shrug Thursday after practice.

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton, who once played in a game in Mississippi where the temperatures were in the high teens, said the coldest game in his career was this season's Browns game.

“It was a shock,” he said. “I had to get in my head to get mentally prepared for the weather. It felt pretty good, though.

“You feel the hits a lot more. As the game goes on, you get adjusted to it.”

He said the cold could affect a team coming from the South, such as the Jaguars.

“We practice in it; we play in it,” he said. “So our bodies get used to it, compared to teams like Jacksonville that are coming from Florida.“This is going to be something new to them.”

Actually, the Steelers have practiced indoors the past three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars rarely have played in exceptionally cold weather in their history. This season it was 23 degrees in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 31 when they lost to the Tennessee Titans, 15-10.

For the record, the Jaguars are 0-4 in the coldest games in franchise history, including 9, 12, 16 and 23 degrees in Cincinnati, Green Bay, Cleveland and Nashville.

Steelers offensive right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and played at Florida, doesn't expect the weather to have a significant effect on the game.

“When it's all said and done, it's heart vs. heart, mental vs. mental,” he said.

“At the end of the day, (reporters) aren't going to be asking us if the weather was a factor. It's why did we win, why did we lose?”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.