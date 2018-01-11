Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

You can still get Steelers-Jaguars tickets for less than $80

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, you could buy a Steelers-Jaguars playoff ticket for less than $80 on Stubhub.com.
Screenshot from Stubhub.com
If you want a ticket to this weekend's AFC playoff match-up between the Steelers and Jaguars, they aren't tough to come by, at least not yet.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 5,500 tickets were still available on ticket broker StubHub's website to Sunday's game, which kicks off at 1:05 p.m. at Heinz Field on the North Shore. Prices range from a pair of endzone seats selling for $2,012 each to standing-room-only tickets for less than $80.

The lower-priced tickets are certainly enticing some fans, although one is letting superstition get the best of him:

One thing that may be keeping some fans away is the prospect of 17-degree weather and several inches of snow on the ground:

A parody account of Pirates owner Bob Nutting took the opportunity to talk about tickets and sneak in a burn on the Buccos:

And then there are the questionable deal proposals:

Tickets for the game are also available on eBay.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

