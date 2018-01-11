You can still get Steelers-Jaguars tickets for less than $80

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you want a ticket to this weekend's AFC playoff match-up between the Steelers and Jaguars, they aren't tough to come by, at least not yet.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 5,500 tickets were still available on ticket broker StubHub's website to Sunday's game, which kicks off at 1:05 p.m. at Heinz Field on the North Shore. Prices range from a pair of endzone seats selling for $2,012 each to standing-room-only tickets for less than $80.

The lower-priced tickets are certainly enticing some fans, although one is letting superstition get the best of him:

Was close to pulling the trigger on last second #Steelers tickets, but remembered that the last time I went to Heinz Field, Big Ben threw 5 picks, and we lost 30-9 to the Jags. You can thank me later #HereWeGo — Jimmy Norkewicz (@dorkewicz) January 11, 2018

One thing that may be keeping some fans away is the prospect of 17-degree weather and several inches of snow on the ground:

I'm willing to bet you'll be able to snag Steelers playoff tickets for less than $50 if you're willing to sit through a 17 degree afternoon for the game. A tempting proposal. — Mitchell Nagy ⛄️ (@mryannagy) January 11, 2018

A parody account of Pirates owner Bob Nutting took the opportunity to talk about tickets and sneak in a burn on the Buccos:

I am tired today..spent all day buying up Steeler playoff tickets so I can scalp them for quadruple the price to help us sign a free agent — Not Bob Nutting (@NotMrNutting) January 7, 2018

And then there are the questionable deal proposals:

In need of a sugar daddy to buy me steeler playoff tickets — Bri Geraci (@BriGeraci) January 4, 2018

Tickets for the game are also available on eBay.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.